Kendrick Lamar Is The Best Hype Man On Jay Rock's Triumphant 'Win'

Getty Images

TDE is currently in the midst of The Championship Tour, and they finally have their rallying cry. "Win" sees Jay Rock riding over a soaring beat produced by Vinylz and Boi-1Da. Over booming horns, Rock raps, "You either with me or against me, hoe / You either with me or / Win win, win, win, win," as Kendrick Lamar delivers energetic ad-libs.

"Win" is the second single from Jay Rock's upcoming album after "King's Dead." In a January interview on Real 92.3, the OG member of TDE gave an update on his album's release and the 2016 motorcycle accident that delayed it.

"The album is done. I just had a minor little setback," Rock said. "As far as those who don't know, I was in an accident, you know? I was just healing up, and when I healed up, I just locked in the studio."

The 90059 artist then explained that once samples are cleared and the business side of the process is done, fans will get the project.

"It's already done," he continued. "It's mixed up. It's ready to go. It's the business side as far as getting things cleared and things of that nature, but it's ready to go."

Until then it looks like Jay Rock is getting comfortable with the concept of winning. When is the ring ceremony?