Teen Mom 2 Turbulence: Chelsea And Adam Are Headed To Court

Find out what the two just can't agree on when it comes to their daughter Aubree

The last few years have been bumpy for Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea and Adam -- they’ve had issues co-parenting Aubree and have mostly communicated through court filings (and sometimes MTV producers). But this season, there’s a whole new round of drama in store for the former couple.

As we saw on this week’s installment, Chelsea met with her lawyer to request a change to Adam’s visitation agreement. The reason: Due to his recent legal troubles, she wants his visits with their daughter to be supervised at a center, rather than at his parents’ home as they’ve been.

“I don’t think his parents would put Aubree in danger on purpose, but he is on drugs and stuff and erratic,” Chelsea told her pal Britnee, referring to his recent domestic assault charges. “I would hate if he just showed up there and lost his sh*t.”

At the upcoming hearing, they also planned to discuss Chelsea’s previous notion to hyphenate Aubs’s last name to Lind-DeBoer, which Adam and his family supposedly supported.

But later, Chelsea was served papers from her baby daddy requesting to pay less in child support -- though he was reportedly about $10K behind -- since he was “unemployed and trying to start my own business.”

“He always does this and just never shows up [to court],” Chels told producer Mandi. “I love how all he’s worried about is child support.”

It’s going to be a long journey for Chelsea and Adam -- but do you think the judge will grant Adam’s request to pay less child support and/or give him supervised visitation? And how will all this affect Aubree? Tell us your thoughts, then keep watching Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.