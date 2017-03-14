Camila Cabello's 'Never Be The Same' Gets A Delicate Cover From Wolf Alice

Getty Images

Try not to get this cover in your blood, in your veins, in your head

Camila Cabello is no stranger to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, having performed twice before with Machine Gun Kelly and with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates. But on Tuesday (May 15), the tables were turned when she had the honor of having one of her own songs get the Live Lounge cover treatment. That's thanks to Wolf Alice, who put a stunning spin on Cabello's sultry smash "Never Be the Same."

The British alt-rock quartet visited the famed studio for the first time since last fall, when they covered Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." This time around, they kept it soft and simple, with singer Ellie Roswell using two different mics to give her vocals some spacey, atmospheric depth. Prior to the performance, Roswell admitted she "always gets nervous" before these types of gigs, but you'd never guess it while watching her boldly tackle one of the year's biggest pop hits.

If you dug Wolf Alice's cover, check out their other Live Lounge performance: an acoustic rendition of their own song "Space & Time."