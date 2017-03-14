Liam Payne’s Debut Album Is (Finally!) Coming This Fall

Getty Images

Almost a full year after kicking off his solo career with "Strip That Down," Liam Payne's debut album is really, truly, finally on the way.

The former One Direction singer revealed as much during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (May 15), where he kicked off the show's Summer Concert Series. Payne hit the stage to perform "Strip That Down," then linked up with Colombian hitmaker J Balvin for an energetic rendition of "Familiar." But before that, they chatted with a reporter about their adorable bromance ("He's like a brother from another," Balvin said of Payne) and about their upcoming respective albums.

"It is out on the 14th of September, I can tell you that much," Payne revealed about his long-awaited LP. "I'm really happy with it, it's come out really nice."

He didn't divulge the album title or confirm any features, but he did hint that the artists he's already teamed up with — Balvin, Quavo, Rita Ora, and Zedd — are just the beginning. "I've got a good mix of beautiful people on my album, which is amazing," he spilled.

Not content with just dropping bombshells about his album, Payne also addressed those persistent One Direction reunion stories. He assured GMA hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan (and the feverish fans in the crowd) that his solo album doesn't spell the end of 1D.

“I’m sure there’s time for that to come back around,” he said, to massive cheers from the crowd. “The more success we have on our own, the more success we’re going to have together in the future.”

But first, it's Liam season this fall!