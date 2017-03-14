Diplo, French Montana, And Lil Pump Team Up For Some Deadpool 2 Dubstep

Getty Images

One look at the Deadpool 2 soundtrack song list — where Céline Dion coexists with the 2017 unplugged version of a-ha's "Take on Me" — reveals a great deal about how music is used in the film.

"Welcome to the Party," the dubstep-bursting latest offering from the film's soundtrack, is perhaps another preview of the film's tone. Here, Diplo enlists French Montana and Lil Pump (with a feature from newcomer Zhavia) for a low end-heavy, festival-ready celebration of, well, party stuff.

That's likely why its release was accompanied perfectly by a motion graphic of Deadpool himself, decked out in a flower crown, dancing around like a goon and living his best life.

Between French's musings on being high and Pump's rapid declarations of self ("Make a bitch do jumpin' jacks like she was an acrobat / Got these bitches lookin' at me crazy 'cause I got face tats"), "Welcome to the Party" is a barnburner that I can only assume accompanies a massive shootout scene complete with slo-mo stunts and colorful carnage.

Because that's what Deadpool 2, a 2018 film whose soundtrack features Run the Jewels, Skrillex, and Cher, is clearly all about. Check out the song and its ridiculously appropriate video above.