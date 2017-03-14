Breaking Down That Explosive Ex On The Beach Spat -- In GIFs

We just witnessed the spit seen 'round the world.
During tonight's brand-new (and unbelievable) Ex on the Beach episode, absolute mayhem ensued in
hell paradise -- and the folks involved were Cory, Taylor, Alicia, Cameron and Shanley (and kinda Lexi). The conclusion of this all-out brawl: Taylor hurling a massive amount of saliva at Alicia, and Alicia reacting by declaring she would "break your f**king nose, bitch":
But how did it reach this undeniably insane climax? Here's a breakdown of the unforgettable evening below -- click to reveal the GIFs -- and to see how the dust settles (or if it can at all), don't miss next week's episode at 9/8c.
-
As Taylor and Cory got into a bubble bath upstairs, Cameron was feeling peeved about it downstairs and vented his frustrations to Alicia.
Specifically, he was "embarrassed" to be associated with her.
-
When he said "everyone has f**ked Taylor," Shanley told him he was an "a**hole."
She also added that he was slut-shaming his former flame and that is was a total double standard (she voiced these points in a separate interview)
-
Meanwhile, Lexi went upstairs to tell Taylor that her ex was spewing about her downstairs.
And that Shanley (of all people!) was advocating for her.
-
But here comes Cory -- sticking up for his girl and calling out Cameron:
-
When Alicia chimed in, backing up Cameron, Taylor piped up from upstairs:
-
And that sent Alicia flying in Taylor's direction:
-
Cory shoved Taylor into a bedroom, while Alicia went at her and said she had "no depth":
-
Just poor Joe
He claims he has never seen this side of his ex...
-
Alicia had to add this dig at Cory:
-
The grand finale