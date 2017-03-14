'Spat' -- see what we did there?

Breaking Down That Explosive Ex On The Beach Spat -- In GIFs

We just witnessed the spit seen 'round the world.

During tonight's brand-new (and unbelievable) Ex on the Beach episode, absolute mayhem ensued in hell paradise -- and the folks involved were Cory, Taylor, Alicia, Cameron and Shanley (and kinda Lexi). The conclusion of this all-out brawl: Taylor hurling a massive amount of saliva at Alicia, and Alicia reacting by declaring she would "break your f**king nose, bitch":

But how did it reach this undeniably insane climax? Here's a breakdown of the unforgettable evening below