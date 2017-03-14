Cardi B Apologizes For 'Girls' And States She Had No 'Bad Intentions'

Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

'We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions'

The controversy surrounding Rita Ora's "Girls," featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha doesn't seem to be dying down. The song's lyrics — "Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls" — have come under heavy scrutiny from fans, critics, and other artists. Hayley Kiyoko released a statement about the song's "dangerous message," while Kehlani called the track's lyrics "awkward." In the face of mounting disdain for the song's message, Cardi B shared an apology on Twitter.

"We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song," Cardi said. "I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of [women]! I though the song was a good song and I remember my experience."

The Invasion of Privacy rapper later described her journey of becoming a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community by recognizing her past mistakes.

"I know I have [used] words before that I wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community," Cardi continued. "I apologize for that. Not everybody knows the correct 'terms' to use. I learned and I stopped using it."

Cardi isn't the first artist to apologize for how "Girls" was received. On Monday (May 14), Rita issued a statement and explained that the song was written about her romantic experience with a woman.

"'Girls' was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life," Ora wrote. "I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey. I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone."