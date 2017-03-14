Watch Ariana Grande Sing 'No Tears Left To Cry' Over Nintendo Instruments

NBC/YouTube

With a little help from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry" already has one wildly inventive music video that reminds me of both Inception and Blade Runner and another that's good to watch maybe if you find yourself in a zero-gravity situation.

But that didn't stop her (and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon) from creating a third. All it took was matching uniforms, a bunch of Nintendo Labo instruments — made solely from Nintendo Switches and cardboard — and some imagination.

Fallon's made a notable thing out of having pop stars sing their hit songs while he and The Roots accompany on classroom instruments (Adele's is a great example). But this is new territory.

You can hear it in the sounds, as Black Thought uses a Labo fishing rod to create atmospheric warbles and Fallon plays "guitar" with the aid of the Switch. Ari, naturally, sounds as potent as ever, bringing her soaring vocals to a comparatively more intimate performance.

She also performed the song last week on the show, where she also revealed a ton of relevant info about her new album, Sweetener. It'll be out this summer, she said, and the tracklist is already out there if you know where to look.

Check out the neat future of Fallon's creative viral musical adventures with Ariana Grande above.