The 5 Types Of Rap Songs You'll Hear This Summer

Getty Images

Rap revolves around the summer. The genre was born 45 years ago under the sweltering heat of a Bronx day, and since then, artists have used the season to launch claims to fans' auditory real estate. Each year, there is a "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince or a "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B that beats your loyalty into submission at cookouts, graduation parties, and beach retreats through sheer catchiness.

Summer 2018 looks no different. Kanye West released two wildly different albums — ye and Kids See Ghosts — in June. Drake might or might not be releasing Scorpion this month after suffering some body shots from Pusha T. Nicki Minaj pushed her album back to August, but still has plenty of time to transform the charts into a Barbie dream house. Between those release dates, we're rumored to get collab projects from Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and maybe Brockhampton.

While all of the aforementioned rappers are vastly different, summer hits still tend to follow certain trends. Face it: Good artists borrow, and great rappers type in "Lil Uzi-type beat" on YouTube — and then they flourish.

As the influence of streaming giants like Spotify and Apple increases, more artists are getting a platform during the busiest music time of the year. Below are the five types of rap songs you'll hear as the blazing months descend upon the country.