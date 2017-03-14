Jessie Reyez Names Producer Detail As The 'Gatekeeper' Who Sexually Harassed Her

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Today (May 10), Jessie Reyez shared that music producer Detail is the man she sang about on "Gatekeeper." On the 2017 song, Reyez describes the horrific story of a music industry insider who tempted the young star with money, fame, and connections in return for sexual favors. Recently, two women came forward to accuse Detail of physical and sexual abuse, TMZ reports. Reyez shared her support for the two women on Twitter and briefly told her story.

"One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me," Jessie wrote. "I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell."

Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley are accusing Detail of rape, assault, and turning them into his sex slaves, according to TMZ. Both Buch and Ackley were aspiring musicians. Detail is best known for his work on songs like Beyoncé's "Drunk In Love," Wiz Khalifa's "We Dem Boyz," and Drake's "305 To My City."

When a fan asked Reyez if "Gatekeeper" was specifically about Detail, she replied "Yes." After, fellow musician Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to back Reyez and share a similar experience she had with Detail when she was 19.

"He tried the same thing with me," Rexha wrote in part. "I was just 19. I ran out of the studio crying."

In a March interview with MTV News, Jessie described what it feels like to have people resonate with "Gatekeeper" so intensely.

"It wasn’t premeditated, there wasn’t a blueprint," Reyez said. "It’s crazy. There’s two sides of the coin, and it’s dope that people resonated with it, but it’s also shitty that people resonated with it, you know? It’s shitty that it needs to be so much of a conversation now. It shouldn’t be. It should already be established that that’s not OK."

Reyez continued by opening up about what she hopes "Gatekeeper" will accomplish.

"All I can hope for," she said, "is positivity and that more people speak up and that there are more males talking about it as well."

Thankfully, Reyez's wish seems to be coming true.