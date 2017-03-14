9 Burning Questions The Riverdale Season 2 Finale Needs To Answer

CW Network

The penultimate episode of Riverdale’s second season was one intensely devastating moment after another, starting with the riots that broke out after Fangs’s shooting, then Cheryl's major Katniss moment, and leaving us with Betty revealing her own father, Hal Cooper, as the Black Hood.

Of course, the most heartbreaking and shock-inducing moment came in the final minutes of the episode, with FP Jones solemnly carrying a limp, seemingly lifeless Jughead out of the woods after he sacrificed himself to Hiram Lodge and the Ghoulies in order to save Riverdale.

Needless to say, the season finale is going to have a lot of explaining to do. Here are the biggest questions on my mind.