Rihanna Is Bringing S&M To A Bedroom Near You With Fenty Handcuffs

Photo byJacopo Raule/Getty Images

The Fenty revolution is imminent. Eight years after Rihanna infamously sang "chains and whips excite me," on "S&M" she is now selling branded handcuffs to combat the resistance. Today (May 10), Vogue revealed key details for Fenty x Savage. The lingerie line will include 90 pieces, separated into four collections: On The Reg, U Cute, Damn, Black Widow.

The collections will range from "modern girlishness" to "risqué and ultra sexy." Keeping in line with Rihanna's inclusive ethos, bras will come in every shade of nude and will range in price from $39 to $59.

RiRi shared with the Vogue that she designed Fenty x Savage to empower women.

"Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves," Rihanna said. "I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty."

You can start shackling your lover tomorrow (May 11) when Fenty x Savage goes on sale.