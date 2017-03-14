Taylor Swift Seemed To Shade Kim Kardashian During Reputation Tour Opener

Getty Images

Taylor Swift may have made up with Katy Perry, but her feud with Kimye lives on.

While kicking off her Reputation Stadium Tour in Arizona last night (May 8), Swift addressed her very public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for the first time (not counting song lyrics, that is). Per The Washington Post, the “Delicate” singer took a moment to explain the abundance of snake motifs she’s used during her Reputation era.

“You might be wondering why there are so many snakes everywhere, huh?” she began. “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of things on social media. And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore.”

She didn’t name names, but fans could easily piece together that Swift was referring to Kardashian. You’ll recall that, two years ago, KKW exposed the pop star’s dishonesty about not consenting to a song recorded by her husband, posting video evidence of their conversation to Snapchat and subsequently tarnishing Swift’s reputation. In fact, the “Taylor is a snake” meme came straight from Kardashian herself:

The backlash prompted Swift to take an extended break from the spotlight, but when she finally returned, she adopted the snake motif in an apparent attempt to help take back the narrative. Indeed, during her concert last night, the stage was decorated with giant serpents, and Swift sang into a custom snake microphone and wore costumes with serpentine imagery.

She said onstage, “I guess the snakes... I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead.

“I think something that came out of it that was good is that I learned a really important lesson,” she continued. “You shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you, as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you, the people who will show up for you, the people who see you as a human being.”

Sounds like she won’t be sending Kardashian an olive branch (literal or figurative) anytime soon.