Cardi B Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby And 4 More Juicy Revelations From New Interview

Cardi B is notoriously guarded. In fact, the Bronx rapper has been so reserved about her personal life that she named her debut album Invasion of Privacy. Nevertheless, Cardi decided to open up during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, discussing the sex of her baby, her beef with Nicki Minaj, and her upcoming wedding plans.
Throughout the conversation, Cardi sounded both exhausted by her fame and thankful that she's gotten this far. Here are some of the most intriguing revelations from the discussion.
Cardi B And The "B" Isn't For Boy
After weeks of speculation, she finally revealed the sex of her baby. "I'm having a girl," Cardi said on the show. Unfortunately, she didn't share her plans for the baby's name, but she did tell Stern that Offset has one in mind.
No More Beef?
The issues between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B finally seem to be over. In a viral moment from the Met Gala, the two rappers were photographed having a mysterious conversation, and now Cardi has revealed what they talked about.
"I never was feuding with anybody. There was a misunderstanding," Cardi shared. "I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something. ... I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it's just like, see. It was just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue."
Who Doesn't Love Rihanna?
Cardi B loves Rihanna as much as we all love Rihanna. When Stern asked who else the "Bodak Yellow" star talked to at the Met Gala, she gave an extremely relatable answer.
"I went up to Rihanna and I told her I love her," Cardi said. "I really like her. I really feel that she's very genuine. I really feel in my heart that she really wants me to win."
Where Is The Wedding Planner?
Organizing a wedding is difficult under ordinary circumstances, but it becomes a herculean effort when the two people getting married are the biggest rap couple in the world with a child on the way. Cardi explained why her marriage to Offset is taking a brief backseat, saying, "I'm not having a wedding [while] pregnant, no. I want to wear my dream dress and I want to get drunk on my wedding and I want to go on a honeymoon and I want to be drunk for a whole week."
Talk It Out
Cardi B has always been candid about the pressures of fame, and now the "Be Careful" singer is opening up about potentially going to therapy.
"People used to be like, 'maybe you should do therapy,'" Cardi stated. "And I used to be like, uh-uh, colored folks, we don’t need none of that. We just go to church, and we pray about it. And then it’s just like... I think it’s a little bit more than that. I don’t want people to think I’m not enjoying this moment, [but] it’s just a lot to handle."