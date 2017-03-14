Amber Portwood's Instagram

See the debut photo of Leah and her new baby brother James

Let The Bonding Begin: Amber Portwood's Kids Just Met For The Very First Time

Amber Portwood revealed that her firstborn Leah was "getting ready" for her little brother with a baby doll just last month. And now, the Teen Mom OG kiddo is bonding with her real-life sibling.

"Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother," the happy mama, who welcomed her first boy with beau Andrew Glennon yesterday, captioned the sweet photograph above. That grin on Leah's face -- and James happily snoozing in his sister's arms. Many more bonding moments to come for these two!

In addition, Amber shared a heartwarming look at her first moments with her son right after his early debut:

Here's hoping Amber keeps sharing photographs of her brand-new family. In the meantime, be sure to offer your well wishes for the clan in the comments, and in honor of Baby James, watch Amber learn that she would soon be seeing blue in the video below.