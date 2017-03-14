The Bold Type Season 2 Trailer Is Here To Talk Sex And Body Love

Freeform/Phillippe Bosse

Hello, lovelies, pay attention! The Season 2 trailer for The Bold Type has finally dropped, and it is both refreshingly familiar and enticingly new.

The promo gets right to the point, opening with Kat (Aisha Dee) asking Jane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), "How many people have you guys slept with?" — so that core friendship hasn't changed a bit.

Also unchanged, the 20-somethings continue to kick ass professionally and explore their sexuality, upping the self-love ante with a nude photo shoot. But, of course, the ladies must deal with the ramifications of their past choices, including Jane, who sadly admits she misses "being part of a squad" at work. But we all saw that coming, right?!

Recall that the last time we saw Jane, she was leaving her cozy Scarlet fam for a new job at socially impactful hub, Incite, and leaving Pinstripe (Dan Jeannotte) for the single life — who, apparently, isn't totally out of the picture yet.

Meanwhile, Kat was nursing a confused and broken heart after she and Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) parted ways, but the hurt inspired her to get some global perspective — which seems to have been a reinvigorating experience.

Sutton was also dealing with a confused heart in the form of a love triangle with writer Alex (Matt Ward) and businessman extraordinaire Richard (Sam Page), while dominating her new, not-so-glamorous role of Fashion Assistant. She seems as peppy as ever, but no definitive word on how her love life will play out in Season 2.

See it all in the trailer above. Season 2 of The Bold Type premieres June 12 on Freeform.