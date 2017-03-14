Here's How The Teen Mom Kids Marked Mother's Day Last Year

Chelsea Houska's Instagram

From a pool day to breakfast in bed, the MTV mamas had a holiday to remember

The teen moms are gearing up for Mother's Day this weekend, and the occasion is sure to be special for the MTV matriarchs -- some of whom are celebrating for the first time with their newest bundles of joy (looking at you, Briana, Kailyn and Amber!).

In honor of the big day, we're looking back at how the women's offspring made sure the holiday was extra-special in 2017 (thanks to the gals who made sure to share a glimpse of their activities on social media). From breakfast in bed (look at that delicious spread!) to soaking up the sun by the pool or in the park, there were plenty of activities that made the mamas' hearts full courtesy of their petite guys and gals.

Take a look at the photo roundup below