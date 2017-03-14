Young Thug Is 'Frustrated' With Childish Gambino For A Relatable Reason

Getty Images

Listen closely to Childish Gambino's new song "This Is America," and you can hear faint adlibs from a host of rappers like, Young Thug, BlocBoy JB, Quavo, Slim Jxmmi, and 21 Savage. In an interview with Spotify, Thug shared how he met Gambino and confirmed that his next album would be his final one.

"He [Childish Gambino] got in touch with Reese LaFlare, I think they cool, friends or whatever," Young Thug said. "He told him to come to the [studio]. He said he has a song for me for his last album. I tweeted one time, ‘I bet I be on Gambino’s last album.’ I’m on his last album, it’s crazy. He’s really not making music after this. So in this picture, I was like, trying to be...I was really frustrated that he wasn’t making music no more but I was trying to be cool.”

Donald Glover has been adamant about his next Childish Gambino album being his last since his 2017 Governors Ball performance. In an interview with the Huffington Post, he doubled down on retiring his Gambino persona.

"I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things, and I always had a reason to be punk," Glover said. "Being punk just always felt really good to me, and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show, and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore."

In a post-Grammy's speech, Glover once again answered reiterated why he is saying goodbye to Gambino.

"No, I stand by that," Donald said. "I’m really appreciative of this. I’m still making another project right now. But I like endings; I think they’re important to progress."

Hopefully, Thug will manage to change Glover's mind.