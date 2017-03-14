13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer Shockingly Proves 'Hannah Wasn't The Only One'

Netflix

You've listened to the tapes, seen the photos, and analyzed the teaser. Now it's time to dive into the full-length trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 2 before it premieres on May 18.

The trailer previews the drama to come — locker-room beatdowns, threatening notes, tears, Bryce on trial, and gunshots — but perhaps the most shocking moment is Hannah Baker herself. Last season, we experienced Hannah's story through the tapes she left behind and through Clay's memory of her. But in Season 2, Hannah's story is far from over, and from the looks of this trailer, she's not going anywhere. Just ask poor Clay.

There's a lot in this trailer to unpack, but the central mystery of the season has to do with the polaroid Clay finds in his locker. On the back, it reads: "Hannah wasn't the only one." Cut to Hannah, in his bedroom, asking Clay, "What are you going to do about that?" Clearly, Clay's still haunted by Hannah, but now it's not so metaphorical; she's the physical manifestation of his own trauma and grief.

The polaroids seem to hint at an even larger problem at Liberty High. According to creator and showrunner Brian Yorkey, the second season will explore the "ways that sexual assault has been perpetrated over a number of years and has been in fact documented, and also the ways in which the institutions — the athletic department, the high school itself — are in some ways complicit in letting that happen."

While the Bakers' trial against the school rages on, Clay is out to take justice into his own hands — with a gun. Did he get the gun from Tyler? And where is Alex? There are so many questions that need to be answered. It's a good thing we only have to wait 10 more days to binge-watch Season 2.