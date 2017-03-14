Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Move Over, Kanye — Teyana Taylor's Daughter Junie Is Also Working On Her New Album

The countdown is on for Teyana Taylor's sophomore album. While the hotly anticipated project is still shrouded in mystery, we now have some exciting intel about who may be producing her new songs (and no, we're not talking about Kanye West).

While attending the third annual celebration of VH1's Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms on Monday (May 7), Taylor talked up her new music on the red carpet, alongside her own mother, Nikki Taylor. Asked if her 2-year-old daughter, Junie, will be making a cameo on her upcoming album, Taylor shared a surprising answer.

"Yes, actually," she said. "She's getting producer credit... Junie working out here."

Hey, if DJ Khaled's toddler son, Asahd, can "executive produce" an album, then why not Junie?! The only daughter of Taylor and her NBA superstar husband, Iman Shumpert, already boasts over 319,000 followers on her very own Instagram account, so clearly she's a mogul in the making.

As for Taylor's new album, here's what we know: The follow-up to her 2014 debut, VII, was announced by West on his freshly activated Twitter account last month. The G.O.O.D. Music head honcho will apparently produce the album, which is due out on June 22, just three weeks after his own solo project arrives.

Can't wait to see what Junie contributes to her mama's new music — it'll surely be worth the listen.