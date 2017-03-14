Shawn Mendes Announces 2019 Tour, So Get Your Throwing Roses Ready

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

We're rapidly approaching the release of Shawn Mendes's new, self-titled third album. As such, the 19-year-old singer has been busy releasing songs about wanting to give up, songs that play more like "u up?" texts, and songs with Khalid.

He had a busy night on Monday (May 7) too, making a grand entrance on the Met Gala red carpet with Hailey Baldwin (and walking around her dress so he wouldn't step on it. What a guy.) By Tuesday, his social media accounts announced his forthcoming world tour plans for, get this, Shawn Mendes: The Tour, which kicks off March 3, 2019 in Amsterdam.

As you might've guessed, Mendes's latest headlining road trek plans to be a massive one, spanning 56 shows across two continents. The showcase begins in Europe, hitting 17 countries before touching down in the U.S. via a stop in Portland, Oregon in June 2019. It will foxtrot through North America (including select Canada dates) before finishing in Brooklyn.

While those dates are a unfortunately about year away, the best news here is that Mendes has plans to hit a few spots this summer (2018), so there might still be time to grab tickets.

In the meantime, head over to Mendes's website to see the full span of the tour. And then you may feel free to resume cataloging his Met Gala look from last night.