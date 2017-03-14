YouTube

What happens when you take Kyle and Kehlani and drop them in the middle of a '90s-era dating show? You get some surfing, some dancing, and a whole lot of hilarity, as evidenced by the duo's new video for "Playinwitme."

Hip-hop's happiest rapper stars as Chadwick Bodman, a Cali dude competing for a date with a single woman named Bianca. He faces some stiff competition in Kehlani, a.k.a. Baelani, who gamely proves her worthiness in a dance battle and a mechanical surfing showdown. The colorful, Colin Tilley-directed vid is unabashedly goofy — especially with all the bloopers and outtakes at the end — but it does manage to keep you on your toes with a surprise ending.

"Playinwithme" appears on Kyle's upcoming debut album, Light of Mine, which arrives on his 25th birthday later this month (May 18). The West Coast rapper is also slated to join Logic on The Bobby Tarantino Vs. Everybody Tour, which launches in Boston on June 8. Sounds like quite the SuperDuper summer.