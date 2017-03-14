Taylor Swift And 2,000 Foster Kids Had An Epic Pizza Party

Getty Images

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour doesn't kick off until tomorrow (May 8), but over the weekend, more than 2,000 foster kids got a private preview of the hotly anticipated show.

The children and their adoptive families were invited to come watch Swift's final dress rehearsal on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. Even more exciting, the outing also included a pizza party and the opportunity to meet Swift and take some coveted selfies with her. May is National Foster Care Month, so the epic concert couldn't have been more well-timed.

The "Delicate" singer performed her full tour set before inviting her guests on stage to take photos, according to foster mother Kelli Dillon, who gushed about the experience on Instagram.

"I don’t even know what to say... literally the best night of our lives!!" Dillon wrote, adding, "She performed her entire tour set (a full 2 hour concert) and then afterwards she bought everyone pizza and desserts and we got to hug her and take a picture with her."

This wasn't Swift's only kind gesture this week — the day before the rehearsal, she made a stop at an Arizona hospital to meet with a young fan who's recovering from serious burns. According to The Arizona Republic, Swift showed up unannounced at the Arizona Burn Center to chat with 8-year-old Isabella McCune and gift her a bag of Reputation merch.

Where and how will Swift make dreams come true next?! Stay tuned — there's bound to be more cute moments like this on the Reputation trek.