Bryson Tiller Gets Candid About How Depression Affected His Second Album

Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Today (May 7), Bryson Tiller opened up to fans about his mental state in the lead up to the release of 2017's True to Self. Over the weekend, the Louisville singer responded with "facts" after a fan claimed that Tiller had fallen off on Twitter. The subsequent replies went viral and ended with Bryson describing how he was in a dark place before the release of his second album.

"1. I was depressed before I made that album and you can hear it in the music," wrote Tiller. "2. Statistically, we didn’t do that great because of it.. and 3. Depression ended in 2017 and I been workin hard ever since. Stay tuned."

True to Self debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200, selling 107,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Unfortunately, the album failed to reach the heights of his debut, Trapsoul, which is certified double platinum by the RIAA. So far the only songs from Bryson's sophomore release to earn gold plaques are "Run Me Dry" and "Self Made," while nine songs from his debut have been certified gold or higher.

Bryson has been open in the past about his struggles with depression after the success of his first album. In a December interview with Tim Westwood, Tiller described being cyberbullied into a dark place after Trapsoul.

"Last year, I guess leading up after Trapsoul, I kinda, like, lost my confidence in a way," Tiller said. "You know what I'm saying? I talked about this a few times. But I don't know, I guess just listening to all the naysayers, and like — I was just telling somebody, like, I'm my biggest hater and my worst critic."

Thankfully, it seems like Bryson is doing better and is ready to give fans new music. He just needs to play a little Fortnite first.