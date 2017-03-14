Adele's Heart Goes On During Epic Titanic-Themed Birthday Bash

Phil Walter/Getty Images

One facet of pop culture that will likely not go away any time soon is the prominence of Titanic and the endless ways we can collectively revisit it. Did Rose have enough room on that door to let Jack up? Has it really been 84 years since [insert event here]?

And perhaps most importantly, was Adele's recent Titanic-themed 30th birthday bash her finest movie recreation yet, even better than that time she wildly dressed up like The Mask for Halloween?

For her latest party, Adele donned the garb of Rose (Kate Winslet), posing at the top of the regal staircase, mugging in the back of a car, and getting down with a lifejacket on.

"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far," she wrote in the Instagram caption rounding up the photos. "Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. ... I'm absolutely fucked, not sure I'll make it out the house again!"

Adele ended the note with a quick postscript mentioning Donald Glover's hosting and musical gigs on Saturday Night Live — and the new Childish Gambino video he dropped, "This Is America" — this past weekend.

"Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you," she wrote to close the note.

Though we might not see Adele on tour as much anymore going forward, if she keeps popping up between albums to cosplay another beloved '90s movie, that wouldn't be so bad after all.