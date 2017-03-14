Luke Cage Is Internet Famous In Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer

Netflix

Harlem's hero is back, and he's riding high off his internet fame in the first trailer for Marvel's Luke Cage Season 2. After clearing his name, bulletproof Luke Cage is now a local celebrity — the kind who stops for selfies with fans and documents his nightly crime-fighting ventures on the 'gram.

But being so visible has only put an even bigger target on Luke's back, and this season brings three new threats to the streets — crime boss Rosalie Carbone (Annabella Sciorra), holistic doctor Tilda Johnson a.k.a. Nightshade (Gabrielle Dennis), and the vengeful John McIver, otherwise known as Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir).

Bushmaster takes the brunt of the focus in the trailer; he's seen confronting Luke in the neighborhood and totally kicking his ass, which is only made worse by the rampant media coverage of the attack. Who knew the impenetrable hero could look so vulnerable? According to the official Season 2 synopsis, "With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain."

But he's not going down without a fight: "You tell Bushmaster that I'm coming."

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Misty Knight in action with her new bionic arm. (In the comics, her arm comes courtesy of Tony Stark.) Not to mention, Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple is once again saddled with being the voice of reason. And it features iconic tracks from Eric B & Rakim ("I Ain't No Joke") and M.O.P. ("Ante Up").

Luke Cage Season 2 hits Netflix on June 22.