Liam Payne Ditches His Shirt For Steamy 'Familiar' Video With J Balvin

If you're still upset that Liam Payne forgot to "strip that down" for his first solo video last year, then we've got a consolation prize of sorts for you. The former One Direction singer ditches his shirt in the new vid for "Familiar," his sizzling bilingual collab with J Balvin.

What the video lacks in plot, it makes up for with pure, sleek style. Payne and Balvin hold court inside a steamy nightclub, where Payne shockingly busts out a bit of choreography (sadly, he doesn't resurrect 1D's classic "row the boat" move). Later, the duo throw a late-night dance party on a Miami rooftop that's crowded with girls and cars. It looks like a scene straight out of The Fast and the Furious, which begs the question: How does Payne's tattooed torso stack up against Dom Toretto's? Watch the vid below and decide for yourself.

"Familiar" is expected to appear on Payne's debut solo album, which will hopefully arrive sometime this year. Until then, it sounds like he and his "Mi Gente" twin are gunning for the "Song of the Summer" crown.