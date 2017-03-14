Ariana Grande Cries Crystal Tears In Vertical ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ Video

Spotify

Everything's coming up Grande.

After a super eventful week — during which she took over The Tonight Show and revealed new intel about her upcoming fourth album, Sweetener — Ariana Grande continued her hot streak with a new video for "No Tears Left to Cry."

The minimalist visual was released on Spotify on Friday (May 4), and, much like Taylor Swift's vertical video for "Delicate," it's gorgeously intimate.

Keeping in line with Grande's apparent obsession for everything upended, the entire one-shot video sees her singing the optimistic anthem upside down. It's not quite as trippy as the track's official video, but it still manages to be slightly surreal — especially when shiny, crystallized teardrops fall from her eyes (guess she does have a few tears left to cry, after all).

Check out the full video on Spotify, and read up on everything you need to know about Sweetener — it's coming soon, Arianators!