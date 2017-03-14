Kanye West References His Opioid Addiction (And The Sunken Place) On New Verse

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

With every erratic new bit of information from Kanye West these days, there's still the hope (however faint it may be at this point) that he'll release a new song that can magically reset the clock to before we entered this darkest timeline. On Friday (May 4), Kanye offered up what might be that via a guest verse on "Watch," a new Travis Scott track also featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

What's most notable about 'Ye's verse here is that he uses his platform to rebuff the folks who've recently joked that his behavior as of late means that he's trapped in the "Sunken Place," that dreaded hellscape void from Jordan Peele's Oscar-nominated 2017 film Get Out.

"One year it's Illuminati, next year it's the Sunken Place / They don't want me to change, nah, n---a run in place," Kanye raps, right after he also addresses his apparent opioid addiction, which he brought up this week in a controversial interview with TMZ.

Wanna know how I feel? Step into my minefield

Wanna know how pain feels? I got off my main pills

Bet my wifey stay close, she know I'm on my Bezos

Opioid addiction, pharmacy's the real trap

For the record, Kanye's verse takes up about a minute of the song's 3:37 runtime, and "Watch" also features great contributions from Scott and Uzi. And at the end, you can hear what sounds a lot like Kylie Jenner's voice repeating the hook and adding her own bar: "And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby."

Maybe in the future, we'll get a sample of Stormi Webster's baby voice on a Scott track — her very own Blue Ivy freestyle. Until then, and until Kanye's next project drops potentially in June, check out "Watch" above.