Rihanna On Her New Lingerie Line: 'I’m Not Built Like A Victoria’s Secret Girl'

Rihanna the brand is growing exponentially and part of that foundation is her devotion to inclusivity, body positivity, and self-empowerment. In a new Vogue profile, the Fenty mogul showed the human aspect of her growing empire by describing her thoughts on body image and how it intersects with her new lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

"You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly," Rihanna said. "I mean, I know when I'm having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie."

Rihanna is putting this sentiment to heart through the Savage X Fenty marketing campaign. On Instagram and Twitter the Anti singer is showcasing the diversity of the line's categories — On The Reg, U Cute, and Damn — by featuring models of all skin and body types. Earlier in the interview, RiRi also touches upon the importance of inclusivity when it comes to Fenty Beauty and how her mom inspired her to create foundations for darker skin tones.

"As a black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that [create darker foundations]," Rihanna continued. "But what I didn't anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment."

