Young and Pregnant 'Roommates': Will Sean And Jade's Living Arrangement Last?

He moved in again to help care for Kloie -- and it'll be strictly platonic

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’s Jade went from having her parents as roommates to having her ex as one. Despite ending their engagement, Jade and Kloie’s dad Sean came to a big realization on this week’s installment: He should move back in so they can both be more present for the baby.

In addition to having more time with their daughter, this new arrangement would also save both parties money. But there was one big condition: They were only cohabitating again as roommates and co-parents, not as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“We’re not together... we’re co-parenting together but being under the same roof,” Jade said when she suggested the idea to her on-again-off-again beau, who was game. “Kinda like roommates. I wanna be together but not together together. It’s not about us.”

But in order to make it work for real this time, the exes agreed they should begin counseling to help them work on their communication skills and figure out why they argue the way they do.

“I feel like sometimes I don’t know you or know us as a couple,” Jade told Sean during their session. “We went so far down and [got so] different than how we used to be. I guess you have a kid and things change.”

But can the new parents survive this drastic change? Will therapy help them make it work, or is living together again a bad idea altogether? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and keep watching Young and Pregnant Mondays at 10/9c.