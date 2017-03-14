This Supersized Glimpse Of Teen Mom 2 Comes With Seven Shockers

Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah are beginning a new chapter of their Teen Mom 2 narratives. And the action is just getting started.
In a supersized sneak peek below, MTV cameras follow the fivesome as relationships are tested and difficult confrontations ensue. From exes getting romantically involved again to a possible proposal (look at that ring!), plenty of surprises are in store.
Check out the clip above, see seven shockers from the video and share your take about what's about to happen during this upcoming season. Then catch Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c.
Leah and Jeremy discuss reconciling (and they hooked up)
A sheriff arrives at Jenelle and David's house for a security check on the children
Javi and Briana are considering marriage (a sparkler!)
Chelsea is facing-off against Adam in court about visitation
Briana claims Kailyn is "salty" that Javi is "moving on" (but Kailyn has a different opinion)
Barbara lashes out at Jenelle -- and calls her "a f**king bitch"
Kailyn -- with Leah and Chelsea in tow -- contemplates "walking away from this show"