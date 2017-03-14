Ariana Grande Remixes Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.' Into An Evanescence-Style Smash

Getty Images

Last night (May 1), Ariana Grande was the guest for the entire episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance, she dropped major hints about her upcoming album, Sweetener, surprised fans, and did her best Jennifer Coolidge impression from Legally Blonde. However, the moment that stole the show is when Grande remixed two popular rap songs.

In a game of Musical Genre Challenge, Ariana was tasked with turning Kendrick Lamar's "HUMBLE." into a goth-rock anthem. So how do you transform a Mike Will Made-It-produced track into something that can fit on an album like Evanescence's Fallen? The answer might be pairing Ari with the legendary Roots crew. The band added contemplative keys, aggressive guitar, and crashing drums to Kendrick's DAMN. hit, while Grande dramatically proclaimed, "Sit down, be humble."

Ariana's next musical challenge was remixing Drake's "God's Plan" into a '90s diva bop. Grande's soaring vocals easily channeled a young Christina Aguilera as she gave Drake's chart-topping hit an injection of nostalgia. The two rap covers proved more hip-hop artists need to call her for their next hook.

Ariana also performed "No Tears Left To Cry" for the first time on television while visiting Fallon. Watch the kaleidoscopic performance below.