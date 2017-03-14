NSYNC Plays Never Have I Ever, We Learn That Justin Timberlake Hooked Up With A Spice Girl

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A few years ago, One Direction (R.I.P.) stopped by Ellen for an incredible game of Never Have I Ever — where we learned that Harry Styles has hooked up with a fan and made out with someone twice his age. It's a great game!

That's why Ellen keeps subjecting certain guests to it. And who better for a new revealing round than 1D's boy-band forebears NSYNC?

The quintet recently reassembled to celebrate landing their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and because of Ellen, now everyone knows that Justin Timberlake has hooked up with one of the Spice Girls. (But which one?!)

There were a lot of hook-up questions here, including "Never have I ever hooked up to a NSYNC song" (no one) and "Never have I ever hooked up with someone twice my age" (Joey, Chris, and probably Justin). And there was one really easy one: "Never have I ever hooked up on a tour bus" (everyone, obviously).

On Monday (April 30) — also known as "It's Gonna Be May Day" — Justin, JC, Chris, Joey, and Lance posed for photos at their new star at a fan-filled ceremony. Timberlake addressed the crowd, saying he "can't wait to see what the future holds." Fans clearly want this to mean another proper reunion, similar to the one they held at the 2013 VMAs, or maybe a full-blown tour.

But until then, we've got Never Have I Ever and the secrets that have been kept for two decades now. Here's hoping a few more come spilling out.