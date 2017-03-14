NSYNC Tears Up Our Hearts By Reuniting For Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Getty Images

Just in time for “It’s gonna be May,” the men of NSYNC reunited on Monday (April 30) to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And yes, the photos and speeches will make you feel like a screaming teenager all over again — this I promise you.

After sweet introductions from Ellen DeGeneres and former TRL host Carson Daly, each member of the veteran boy band — Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone — took a turn at the podium.

Bass, for one, got emotional as he explained why he chose not to come out as gay while the band was in its heyday.

“So many nights onstage, I’d see young gay fans singing their hearts out, and I just wanted them to know, ‘I was you.’ I just didn’t have the strength then, but I do today,” he said, before thanking members of the LGBTQ community for embracing and supporting him.

Timberlake, meanwhile, gushed, “This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world. ... These four guys mean so much to me, and we’re really a family.” He also added, “I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” which prompted chants of “Reunite! Reunite!” from the hundreds of fans lined up on Hollywood Boulevard. There was even a massive group singalong of “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” which Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, couldn’t help but join in on.

Fittingly, the ceremony coincided with the fan-created, meme-friendly holiday, It’s Gonna Be May Day. Chasez grabbed the mic to remind fans of the big day, quipping, “By the way, in case any of you guys didn’t know, tomorrow, ‘it’s gonna be May!’”

This marked the first time NSYNC had reunited since 2016, when they all gathered for Chasez’s 40th birthday bash. Prior to that, they reunited at the 2013 VMAs, where they performed a medley of their biggest hits in honor of Timberlake winning the Video Vanguard Award.

NSYNC’s Hollywood star was presented in honor of the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut smash, “I Want You Back.” It’s been 15 years since the boy band tore up our hearts after announcing their hiatus in 2002, but it’s reunions like these — and promising, future-focused comments like Timberlake’s — that keep hope alive for more NSYNC goodness to come.