Kim Kardashian Gives An Update On How Khloé Is Doing After Cheating Scandal

The Kardashian clan is fiercely loyal. Today (April 30), Kim Kardashian visited Ellen to speak about multiple topics including, Kanye's infamous tweets, the origin of Chicago West's name, and 'Ye's enigmatic face. Unfortunately, Kim also had to answer questions regarding Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, which erupted before the reality star gave birth.

"I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so fucked up," Kim said. "I feel like Khloé always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything. I mean, she moved there and I've seen her be in a really tough situation before in her last relationship. So I think the family gets so emotionally invested in whoever each other is with. We treat them like family and we give them our whole soul."

Ellen then pushed Kim on the question that is looming over the entire cheating debacle: Are Khloé and Tristan still together?

"I think she's not thinking of anything," Kim continued as she tried to look for the right words. "I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with the baby and figure that out. The family's flown out there a few times. She's still there [in Cleveland]. She wanted to have some alone time with the baby and figure out what her next steps are. I think it must be so hard to have your heart broken and fall in love all in a day or two."

In early April, rumors of Tristan Thompson cheating were reported by the Daily Mail and TMZ. In the middle of photo and video evidence surfacing of Thompson's alleged infidelity, Khloé gave birth to her first daughter, True. Since then, the third Kardashian sister has been relatively quiet on social media.

