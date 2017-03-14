Is Cardi B Sending Shots At Nicki Minaj In Final Show Before Pregnancy?

Getty Images

Before Cardi B goes on a short hiatus to prepare for the birth of her baby, she has a message for an unnamed rapper — "Yes, bitch, we gon' beef forever." At Broccoli Fest, the Invasion of Privacy rapper sent a not so subtle jab at a mysterious detractor many fans think is Nicki Minaj.

"Ever since I got pregnant, all of a sudden I've got this new beef," Cardi said. "Every day bitches got something to say."

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy on April 7, during a performance on Saturday Night Live. Earlier that week, the Bronx rapper told Ebro Darden in a Beats 1 interview her rumored feud with Minaj was "internet made-up." On April 12, Nicki Minaj disputed this claim and detailed her issues with Cardi B in an interview with Zane Lowe.

"The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out,” Nicki said, about her collab with Migos and Cardi. "I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you."

"The first interview she did after 'Motorsport' came out it just really hurt me," continued Nicki. "Because she looked so aggravated and angry and the only thing she kept saying was, 'Oh, I didn't hear that. I didn't hear that verse. She changed her verse.'"

No matter who changed what at this point, one thing remains true. The coldest Cold War in rap continues...after Cardi B gives birth.