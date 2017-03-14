Kanye West’s New Song ‘Lift Yourself’ Is Here, And It’s Mostly About Poop

Getty Images

Kanye West has made his musical return, and there’s no way it sounds like anything you might’ve predicted. Unless, that is, you guessed that his first new song since 2016 would be about poop.

On Friday night (April 27), the Chicago rapper — who’s been causing drama all week with his divisive, Trump-supporting tweets — tweeted the link to his website, which now auto-plays a song called “Lift Yourself.” The majority of the track features a chorus of soulful voices singing, “Lift yourself up on your feet, let’s get it on.” Almost two minutes in, ‘Ye speaks over the track, saying, “They don’t realize though, this next verse, this next verse though, these bars, watch this.” He then launches into a “verse” in which he mostly raps a variation of, “whoopdedy-scoop, whoopdedy-whoop-scoop-poop,” followed by an abrupt end. You just can’t make this shit up.

Hours before the song’s release on Friday, West teased “Lift Yourself” by tweeting, “I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking.” Ebro, of course, is the radio host Kanye's been semi-feuding with all week. He also added, “the bars,” with a ton of fire emojis to really drive his point home.

Head to kanyewest.com to hear the song in full, and look out for more new music soon. The rapper recently announced that he has a new solo album arriving on June 1, followed by a collaborative project with Kid Cudi on June 8. Let’s hope he gives us some fresh bars that aren’t just about poop.