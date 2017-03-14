Billie Eilish And Khalid Are Trapped In A Glass Case Of Emotion In ‘Lovely’ Video

YouTube

For their new “Lovely” video, Billie Eilish and Khalid took a page out of Ron Burgundy’s book by trapping themselves in a (literal) glass case of emotion.

In the Taylor Cohen-directed video, the budding 16-year-old pop star and the R&B crooner are marooned inside a crystalline box, wearing matching black threads and heaps of silver chains. What follows is a captivating spectacle in which they face a torrential rainstorm and ice storm, while achingly crooning, “Oh, I hope someday I’ll make it out of here / Even if it takes all night or a hundred years.” The visual is undeniably somber, but they at least seem to find some comfort in one another.

“Lovely” is the lead single from Eilish’s upcoming debut album. It follows the recent release of “Bitches Broken Hearts” and her collaboration with Vince Staples, “Burn.”

As for Khalid, the VMA winner clearly has features on the brain — he recently teamed up with Sabrina Claudio on “Don’t Let Me Down” and Normani on “Love Lies.” He’s slated to kick off a spring tour next week alongside PRETTYMUCH, so here’s hoping he sneaks a bit of “Lovely” into the setlist.