Avicii’s Family Says He ‘Struggled To Go On’ In Heartbreaking Statement

Getty Images

Less than a week after Avicii's sudden death at the age of 28, his family has released a statement speaking to the late DJ’s life and career.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress,” read the statement, released Thursday (April 26). “When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music.”

The statement doesn’t point out a specific cause of death, but it does say that Avicii “really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness” after he retired in 2016, at the height of his popularity, due to health problems. It seems to imply that the EDM superstar died by suicide, saying he “could not go on any longer.”

The family added, “He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.”

This is the second time Avicii’s family has spoken out in the wake of their son’s death. Earlier this week, they released a statement thanking fans and the music community for their support.

“We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” that first statement read. “Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.”

We can turn our memories of Avicii’s music into action by working together to prevent suicide. Learn more about the warning signs and how you can help yourself or a friend at www.halfofus.com.