A Side To Every Story: Here's Where The Teen Mom 2 Tales Left Off

T-7 days until "the truth comes out" on Teen Mom 2. And there's some "bulls**t drama" in store (Leah's way to describe what's about to go down).

But before Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah interact -- and clash -- like never before, we're looking back at what unfolded during the previous season. From new arrivals (Stella, Ensley, Watson and Lux) to weddings (introducing Mr. and Mrs. Eason as well as Mr. and Mrs. DeBoer), it really was a mother of a summer.

Familiarize yourself with each of the ladies' stories below, and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom 2 one week from tonight at 9/8c.