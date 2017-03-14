Ariana Grande Is Following In Cardi B’s Footsteps With This Late Night Takeover

Getty Images

Mark your calendars, Ariana Grande fans, because your girl is coming to late night TV for a total takeover next week.

The singer — who recently kicked off her new era with the anthemic single “No Tears Left to Cry” — has been tapped to appear on a full episode of The Tonight Show on Tuesday, May 1. It’ll be similar to Cardi B’s recent gig on the show, though Grande won’t be an official co-host. Instead, she’ll join host Jimmy Fallon for a full hour of “talk, sketches, and a few surprises,” as well as the first TV performance of “No Tears.”

The announcement of Grande’s Tonight Show takeover came in the form of an adorable deer-filtered video, in which a doe-eyed Grande shouted out all the fans who have posted “No Tears” cover videos. She teased that a brand new cover is her favorite one so far, saying, “I think you’re gonna love it too. Check it out.” The clip hilariously featured a very Auto-Tuned, glossy-lipped Fallon spoofing her song, singing, “Ariana, The Tonight Show, Fallon and Grande are ready to go.”

See the cute announcement below, and clear your schedule for May 1, Arianators!