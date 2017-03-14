Riverdale's Cheryl And Toni Serenade Each Other In This Unaired Music Video

The CW Network

If you still aren't over Riverdale High's production of Carrie: The Musical, first of all, same, and secondly, good news! Riverdale just dropped a bonus music video featuring fan favorites Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan).

Inserted into the already-seen "A Night to Remember" scene — in which Toni convinces Cheryl that she can stand up to her mother, even though the head River Vixen isn't sure she has it in her — the two duet on a reprise of "You Shine."

Of course, we already saw Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) use this song as their make-up number in the episode, but it takes on a special meaning when heard over the newly formed couple's locked eyes.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admitted that it was difficult to scrap the clip from the actual episode. "We hated having to lose this reprise of 'You Shine' from the musical, [but] we did it because the episode ran long," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But we heard how much the fans wanted to see this Choni scene, so here it is! We're thrilled people are so passionate about this relationship — we are, too!"

Hopefully this passion translates into even more scenes featuring the real-life best friends. Watch the sweet clip (as well as MTV News' own behind-the-scenes look at the episode) above, and catch Riverdale Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.