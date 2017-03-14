Watch Jennifer Lopez Dramatically Cover Drake’s ‘Teenage Fever’

Getty Images

We still don’t really know the extent of Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s rumored 2016 fling, but we do know it resulted in Drizzy’s J.Lo-sampling jam, “Teenage Fever.” Two years after that More Life cut surfaced, Lopez resurrected the track in a big way, performing it at the annual Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night (April 24).

J. Lo took the stage at the star-studded ceremony in a glittery white dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits. During a medley of her hits, she snuck in a funky, sultry cover of “Teenage Fever,” which samples her own breakout smash, “If You Had My Love.” No word on whether or not Drake caught wind of her performance, but Lopez’s current beau, Alex Rodriguez, was definitely a fan.

After the dramatic cover, Lopez cranked up the heat for “Let’s Get Loud,” complete with lots of salsa dancing, booty-shaking, and a wild costume change that revealed a barely-there, crystal-embellished bodysuit.

Lopez wasn’t the only performer who graced the Time 100 stage — Shawn Mendes also delivered a (much more modest and subtle) medley of “In My Blood” and “Lost in Japan.” He and J. Lo couldn’t have been more different, but props to them for slaying the stage in their own unique ways.