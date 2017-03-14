Janelle Monae Gets Extremely Vulnerable In A Bathtub In 'I Like That' Video

Janelle Monae/Wondaland/BadBoy

At the end of this week, Janelle Monae will drop her highly anticipated third album, Dirty Computer, along with a visual component she's calling an "emotion picture." (You can tune in on Thursday, April 26 to both MTV and BET to see it in full, a day ahead of the album's release.)

Ahead of that, luckily, Monae has unveiled her latest video in the Dirty Computer realm for "I Like That." And if you dug the extremely vivid compositions of her previous visuals, then you'll be in heaven for the duration of this latest one.

The "I Like That" visual is dense and layered and features a cavalcade of Monaes in various positions around a theater, though as the glitches, birds, and scenery changes reveal throughout, something's... different about this whole hangout sesh.

It follows the luscious, innovative, and mesmerizing videos for lead singles "Django Jane," Make Me Feel," and "PYNK," the latter of which Monae told MTV News has "lots of symbolism in it, there's lots of mysticism in it, and my love for us and for black girl magic and for those who are often times marginalized. It's a very celebratory song for us."

Below, Monae hypes her new album, talks about her instantly iconic "PYNK" music video, and discusses her love for Black Panther in an interview with MTV News. She also just announced upcoming tour dates in support of Dirty Computer, which you can find in full over at her website.