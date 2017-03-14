Watch Shawn Mendes Sing About His Icy Neckwear Covering Post Malone's 'Psycho'

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is gearing up to release his next album sometime soon-ish — though he hasn't officially announced anything, he did release the very sonically different singles "In My Blood" and "Lost In Japan" in March. And as part of the promotional tour for them, he recently stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, a known incubator of great and creative covers, to tackle a song from Post Malone of all people.

In Mendes's able hands, the originally Ty Dolla $ign-featuring "Psycho" stays laid-back and sedate, though the hazy quality of the original is replaced by more of a pop sheen, thanks in part to Mendes's vocal rasp.

The cover's novel, and it's worth checking out at least to hear Mendes sing "And I'm like, 'Woah, man, my neck so goddamn cold,'" a few times. It's kind of a shame this song wasn't around for Mendes to incorporate into his MTV Unplugged show last year.

Mendes also stuck around for a characteristically skyscraping rendition of his own "In My Blood," though one that's based around his acoustic strumming instead of electric blazes. Check out the Post cover above, then find him singing his own song below.