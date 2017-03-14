The woman isn't airport luggage, but hey, it's what she wants

Will Paulie Really 'Claim' His Ex On The Beach Lexi?

Thanks to Chris, Paulie may have some big competition when it comes to his ex Lexi. That is, if the DJ can even remember her name:

During this week's Ex on the Beach installment, the Big Brother vet got upset when his former girlfriend (who crashed the beach last episode) began taking an interest in Chris. Especially since former couple Paulie and Lexi had "reconnected" -- and survived the stressful Shack of Secrets. The point of contention: Lexi chatting with Chris and bonding over their shared love of Xbox.

"I'm going to bed alone tonight," Paulie told Lexi after she returned. "You had me do the runaround for thirty minutes to an hour, c'mon now."

An incredulous Lexi explained that Chris was the one who initiated the conversation, but Paulie demanded that she be "respectful."

"I don't give you the runaround," he stated. "I'm talking about the fact that you said, 'Let's go to bed,' and then I have to stay up -- and two hours later?" (The time frame jumped from a half hour to two hours...but that's beside the point).

From there, Paulie barked that Lexi was leading Chris on and playing with Chris' heart. Lexi, meanwhile, said that she didn't want to argue with Paulie and that if he liked her, he needed to "claim" her.

"Just let me f**king know where you stand," she forcefully stated.

And he did: At the Cut or Crush Ceremony, he gave Lexi a "crush" vote (aka keeping her safe).

Is love back in the air for Paulie and Lexi? And will he "claim" her, like she requested he do? Don't miss Ex on the Beach on Thursday to see where their relationship goes -- or doesn't go.