This Rapper Turned The Boy Meets World Theme Song Into A Banger

Getty Images

Who knew the universe needed a rap version of the Boy Meets World theme song? Apparently, Ski Mask The Slump God was aware of this glaring omission from reality and set to make everything right. Yesterday (April 19), the Broward County rapper released "SKIMeetsWorld." The JamzTurnMeUp-produced beat samples the season one theme song by Ray Colcord. However, this sample is not to be confused with the season five through seven theme written by Phil Rosenthal.

"SKIMeetsWorld" might borrow heavily from the family-friendly ABC show, but the song's content is enough to make Mr. Feeny squirm. Ski raps about his above-average sexual prowess using beloved children's cartoons like Thomas the Tank Engine, Bob the Builder, and Toucan Sam. Approach the track cautiously if you're afraid of getting your childhood ruined.

The original version of "SKIMeetsWorld" was supposed to feature Busta Rhymes. Ski Mask alluded to that fact in a recent interview with XXL.

"I got verse from Busta Rhymes for my song 'Boy Meets World,' Slump God said. "Super excited about it. The song is gonna be crazy and he killed his verse, so I can’t wait for y’all to hear it. Also, he’s hoping on other beats I have left over from Timbaland and then we gonna add him on those tracks, so it should be crazy. He’s going to be in the video for "Nationwide" as well because the video for that song is inspired by Busta Rhymes’ crazy videos from back in the days."

Ski Mask's next mixtape, Beware of the Book of Eli, is rumored to drop in April. Praying Topanga gets a feature.