Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left To Cry' Teaser Keeps The Mystery Alive

Tomorrow (April 20), Ariana Grande is releasing her new single "No Tears Left to Cry," but until then she keeps teasing fans. The pop singer released a mysterious thirty-second snippet of "No Tears Left to Cry," which features Grande harmonizing with herself like an eerie gospel choir. While no lyrics are revealed, Ariana's multiple voices singing in different registers paints an inspirational, emotional, and slightly haunting portrait.

Yesterday (April 19), Grande also revealed the single's artwork. The photo features a profile view of Grande with her silver hair tied back into a ponytail and rainbow eyeshadow covering the top half of her face. She stares off into the distance with an emotionless expression on her face.

Overall, the past couple days have been shrouded in secrecy for Ariana fans. She changed the location drop pin in her Twitter bio from the title of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman to "ǝʌɐ uooɯʎǝuoɥ." Grande also tweeted out a link to her website accompanied by a new photo of her seated upside down. The link only reveals a countdown clock.

"No Tears Left to Cry" will be Ariana's first release since the tragic Manchester Bombing that left 22 people dead last May. In a heartfelt Instagram message posted after she wrapped her European tour last year, Ariana thanked her fans for helping wipe away her tears.

"Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here," Grande said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away."

The wait for a new era of Ariana is almost over and it looks like hope is replacing the tears.