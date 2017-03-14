Rae Sremmurd And Travis Scott Get Paranoid On 'Close'

Getty Images

Rae Sremmurd and Travis Scott are an Auto-Tuned, melodic match made in heaven. Today (April 18), Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi, and Scott release "Close," an ode to all of the thirsty people striving for a piece of the successful rappers. The 30 Roc and Mike Will Made It-produced song is an uncharacteristically low-key affair. The hypnotic beat moves at the pace of molasses as Swae Lee sings, "You're so C-L-O-S-E to me / C-L-O-S-E to me (it's ruined) / I mean, seriously, can I breathe?"

Each rapper goes through a personal existential crisis. Travis tweaks in the club as he gets paranoid about the contents of his cup. Lee sings about an anonymous lover he doesn't want to be screwed by, while Jxmmi raps about Obama telling him to get his paper up amidst the haters.

In an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe, Slim Jxmmi praised the song's "80s vibe" and gave a shout-out to the track's producers.

"It is the year of the year," Jxmmi said. "It's really the year of the year. We are coming through with mad hits. 30 Roc, he been going dumb for a long time, Mike Will been going dumb for a long time. Ear Drummers is just like crazy."

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are releasing a plethora of music before the release of their triple disc album, SR3MM. On Lee's solo disc fans have gotten the tropical vibes of "Hurt To Look" and "Guatemala." In contrast, Jxmmi is supplying the coming summer months with the hard-hitting heat of "Brxnks Truck" and "Chanel," featuring Pharrell. As a group the two have also released "Powerglide" featuring Juicy J.

So far it is "the year of the year" and Rae Sremmurd is running it.